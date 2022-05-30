Large police presence in Abbotsford was due to mental-health matter

Incident occurred on Pine Street for several hours on Sunday

Members of the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team were at the scene of a mental-health incident on Pine Street in Abbotsford for several hours on Sunday, May 29. (Screenshot from video)

A mental-health incident resulted in a large police presence outside an Abbotsford home for several hours on Sunday (May 29).

Const. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said officers were called at about 11 a.m. by a person at a home in the 33900 block of Pine Street.

Walker said the individual was concerned about a family member.

ALSO SEE: Police shoot and kill man during wellness check in Surrey

He said, over the next several hours, front-line officers tried to speak to the man to assess his mental health.

“During this time it was determined that the man required to be apprehended under the Mental Health Act and be brought to hospital,” Walker said.

He said, due to “some factors on scene,” the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (ERT) was called to assist.

Walker said “loud distraction devices” – often referred to as “flash bangs” – were used by the ERT during the incident.

Eventually, police were able to enter the residence, where they apprehended the man and brought him to hospital.

Video below submitted by neighbour, Kevin (who didn’t want his last name used)



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

mental healthPolice