Workers began removing the previous screen on Monday (July 24). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Workers began removing the previous screen on Monday (July 24). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Large digital sign replaced on Abbotsford highway

Salton Road sign was part of a deal between Pattison and City of Abbotsford agreed to in 2011

Drivers on Highway 1 will soon have a new digital sign to observe while crossing through Abbotsford.

Throughout the week, workers have been removing the previous 14-by-48-foot digital sign located at the end of Salton Road and appear to be replacing it with a newer model.

Similar upgrades occurred previously with the two smaller 10-by-20-foot signs located on Sumas Way and Highway 11.

The News reached out to Pattison Outdoor Advertising (POA), but have not yet received a reply for more information about the new sign.

The three signs were part of a 20-year deal with POA that began in 2011. The deal stated that Pattison has “the exclusive right to sell advertising on digital structures within the city,” with the exception of existing structures like the Tradex and Fraser Valley Auto Mall signs.

POA would pay for all capital costs associated with the signs and the City of Abbtosford would receive 10 per cent of advertising time on all signs and receive a minimum guaranteed share of the advertising revenue. City officials estimated that over the 20-deal they could earn close to $10 million and receive $4.6 million in free advertising.

The News reached out to the City of Abbotsford for more information on the contract and the numbers associated with the deal so far, but officials have not yet replied.

RELATED: New digital signs will be a money-maker for City of Abbotsford

The city also had the option for six more signs if the program proved to be successful; however, no additional signs have been added since 2011.

“We believe we have made the best deal possible for the city,” said Frank Pizzuto, the city manager at the time.

Pizzuto said the city chose the Pattison group for a variety of reasons, including the guarantee of revenue.

“The potential is limitless and we are in control. We decide whether we want to expand the number of signs or not,” he said.

“It’s a pretty good deal for us,” stated George Peary, mayor at the time, following the council vote to approve the sign. “This sign by the freeway is long overdue.”

Coun. Les Barkman said in 2011 that the sign could be sponsored, generating more revenue, and perhaps help land a long-awaited naming sponsor for the arena.

abbotsfordDrivingTransportation

 

The finished product on Thursday (July 27) afternoon. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The finished product on Thursday (July 27) afternoon. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pat Carney, former MP, senator, remembered as kind, ‘wise leader’
Next story
Rain allows ‘slight reset’ in B.C. wildfire fight but concerns persist: Ma

Just Posted

Abbotsford council on July 24 voted against final approval of a zoning bylaw amendment that would have allowed a 20-bed emergency shelter to continue at the former Red Lion Inn on Pauline Street. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Next steps underway after Abbotsford council votes against 20-bed emergency shelter

BC Transit’s Fraser Valley Express bus is seen in 2015 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
BC Transit announces dates of when bus service will resume in Fraser Valley

More than 1,100 cyclists leave Chilliwack Heritage Park for the annual Tour de Cure fundraiser for BC Cancer Foundation on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Volunteers in Fraser Valley needed for Tour de Cure cancer fundraiser

A new 61-unit supportive-housing facility next to the Cole Starnes Residence (in photo) on Riverside Road will replace a 40-bed temporary shelter at the location.
Plans move to next stage for 61-unit supportive-housing project in Abbotsford