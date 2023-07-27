Large digital sign replaced on Abbotsford highway

Salton Road sign was part of a deal between Pattison and City of Abbotsford agreed to in 2011

Drivers on Highway 1 will soon have a new digital sign to observe while crossing through Abbotsford.

Throughout the week, workers have been removing the previous 14-by-48-foot digital sign located at the end of Salton Road and appear to be replacing it with a newer model.

Similar upgrades occurred previously with the two smaller 10-by-20-foot signs located on Sumas Way and Highway 11.

The screen has now been removed. Pattison Outdoor Advertising has not responded to me about what is happening. Looks like a new screen is being installed #abbotsford https://t.co/HlzfOKc346 pic.twitter.com/Iqrq3RcGE3 — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) July 26, 2023

The News reached out to Pattison Outdoor Advertising (POA), but have not yet received a reply for more information about the new sign.

The three signs were part of a 20-year deal with POA that began in 2011. The deal stated that Pattison has “the exclusive right to sell advertising on digital structures within the city,” with the exception of existing structures like the Tradex and Fraser Valley Auto Mall signs.

A new screen has been installed. The westbound side is still empty #abbotsford https://t.co/5Ix4AWedHA pic.twitter.com/ccUyyIcBna — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) July 27, 2023

POA would pay for all capital costs associated with the signs and the City of Abbtosford would receive 10 per cent of advertising time on all signs and receive a minimum guaranteed share of the advertising revenue. City officials estimated that over the 20-deal they could earn close to $10 million and receive $4.6 million in free advertising.

The News reached out to the City of Abbotsford for more information on the contract and the numbers associated with the deal so far, but officials have not yet replied.

The city also had the option for six more signs if the program proved to be successful; however, no additional signs have been added since 2011.

“We believe we have made the best deal possible for the city,” said Frank Pizzuto, the city manager at the time.

Pizzuto said the city chose the Pattison group for a variety of reasons, including the guarantee of revenue.

“The potential is limitless and we are in control. We decide whether we want to expand the number of signs or not,” he said.

“It’s a pretty good deal for us,” stated George Peary, mayor at the time, following the council vote to approve the sign. “This sign by the freeway is long overdue.”

Coun. Les Barkman said in 2011 that the sign could be sponsored, generating more revenue, and perhaps help land a long-awaited naming sponsor for the arena.

