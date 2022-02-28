Kootenay teachers’ union makes a plea for Ukrainian children

  • Feb. 28, 2022 10:50 a.m.
  • News

The Kootenay Columbia Teachers’ Union (KCTU) is taking a stand for the children of Ukraine.

Andy Davidoff, the president of KCTU, has created a graphic with the following message: “Putin, please stop devouring Ukraine and its children.”

Davidoff says KCTU members are heartbroken over the plight of Ukraine’s children as they are facing the horrors of war.

After weeks of increasing tensions, Russia ignored global criticism and launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 using airstrikes, tanks, ground troops and sea-based missiles. On Monday, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said at least 16 children were among the dead.

The KCTU graphic shows Ukraine, represented by the blue and gold colours of the country’s flag, being divided by creatures that Davidoff says represent explosions.

“It is a powerful image that has already invoked a lot of response in the first few hours after it was sent out,” said Davidoff.

Davidoff says KCTU also plans to donate $1,000 to a Ukrainian agency assisting children as soon as a resolution can be passed at their next executive committee meeting, scheduled for March 2.

RELATED:

‘People want peace’: Leader of Canada’s Doukhobors laments Russian invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine, Russia envoys talk under shadow of nuclear threat


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Environment Canada warns of heavy rain for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Just Posted

Crews at the scene of a house fire Monday morning (Feb. 28) in the area of Bevan Avenue and Alta Avenue in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Residents and puppy make it safely out of Abbotsford house fire

A vehicles navigates through pooled water on the corner of Yates Street at Cook Street in November 2021. Heavy rains are again expected in Greater Victoria Feb. 28. (Don Denton/Black Press)
Environment Canada warns of heavy rain for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Recovering addict Mike Kappeler just released the first episode in his TV series called Recovery Life which focuses on the positive side of recovery in an addict’s or alcoholic’s life. He is seen here in downtown Chilliwack on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Former Chilliwack addict releases first ‘Recovery Life’ TV episode

Members with the Soroptimist International Club of Chilliwack speak with Chilliwack Secondary students as part of the Dream It, Be It program at the school on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Soroptimist club helps teen girls achieve career goals with ‘Dream It, Be It’