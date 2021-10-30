Kitten stolen from B.C. petting zoo has been returned

Teen responsible for theft will perform community service work; second stolen kitten still missing

A teenage boy admitted to stealing this kitten from the petting zoo at Aldor Acres. (Aldor Acres Facebook)

One of two kittens recently stolen from a petting zoo at Langley’s Aldor Acres farm has been returned.

On Friday, Oct. 30, a teenaged boy was escorted by his parents back to the farm to return the kitten and apologize, farm founder Albert Anderson said.

“He was old enough to know better,” Anderson told the Langley Advance Times, but the farm won’t be seeking criminal charges.

Instead, the teen will perform community service work at a local organization.

It was one of two kittens taken in two separate incidents of theft at the farm, located at 8301 252nd St., during the last two weeks of October.

READ ALSO: Kittens stolen from Aldergrove’s Aldor Acres

Aldor Acres Facebook page reported the returned kitten had been well cared for, and gave credit to Aldor fans for the return, saying it “would not have been possible without the amazing widespread community support and outcry that was shown by so many of you.”

Describing Aldor as “beyond thankful” for the kitten’s safe return, the notice went on to say that “we make some bad decisions in our lifetimes. And honestly, that’s OK – OK if we can own up to it and take it as a learning opportunity to do better – to be better.”

Anderson would like to see the second kitten returned as well.

“I’m not holding my breath, but I hope so,” Anderson remarked.

“Social media finds a lot.”

READ MORE: Fort Langley Farm full of fall fun

Following the thefts, the farm stopped allowing people to go through pens on their own. Employees will be watching animals and guests at all times.

Aldor Acres takes its name from founders Albert and Dorothy (Al-Dor) Anderson who started selling a few pumpkins on the honour system at a roadside stand back in 1988.

Now, the farm in Glen Valley grows more than 30 acres of pumpkins and Christmas trees annually, as well as offering hands-on educational tours.

Langleytheft