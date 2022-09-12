Kinghaven hosting artist, block party to celebrate 50 years of offering recovery options in Abbotsford

Calgary artist Kale Barr will speak about using art as therapy through his own recovery

Kale Barr’s work was recently displayed in Europe. He will be a guest speaker on Saturday (Sept. 17) at the 50 Years of Recovery celebration at Kinghaven. (Kale Barr/Facebook)

The Kinghaven Peardonville House Society has been providing recovery options in Abbotsford for 50 years now.

And on Saturday, Sept. 17, they’ll celebrate their successes with a block party.

Daniel Marks, the society’s executive director, said they are looking forward to the event just off the heels of a fun Recovery Day in New Westminster. Recovery Day is a large, alcohol and drug free festival that promotes clean living, and Kinghaven had a booth there.

One of the highlights of the block party will be talks by alumni, and a presentation by guest speaker and artist Kale Barr, from Calgary.

Barr will be coming in the day before and will complete a few paintings for the society. On Saturday, he will talk to the crowd about how he has used art as therapy to overcome his own challenges in life.

Barr has been featured in media all over the country, sharing his compelling story of recovery. His art is selling for top dollar, and his social media is filled with captivating images of his ‘popstract’ works and videos of him painting.

To take part in the block party, Marks asks that people RSVP, as there will be free food along with the games, music and activities.

To RSVP, email dmarks@kinghaven.ca.

READ MORE: Abbotsford Business Excellence Awards back with full list of categories

OVERDOSE PREVENTION GUIDE: Black Press Media launches updated Overdose Prevention resource guide

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Addictions treatmentWomen Recovery Centre