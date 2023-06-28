A Kent Institution inmate has been assaulted and sent to outside hospital for treatment. (Observer File Photo)

Kent Institution inmate hospitalized after assault

Multiple inmates identified

An inmate at Kent Institution was recently the victim of assault by multiple assailants.

Correctional Service Canada recently stated that multiple assailants attacked an inmate at the maximum-security facility, sending the inmate to outside hospital to receive treatment. No staff members were injured.

CSC reported the assailants have been identified and “appropriate actions have been taken.”

The Agassiz RCMP and CSC are investigating the incident.

“The safety and security of (CSC) institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system,” the CSC stated. “In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures.”

Agassiz

