(Submitted/ SFUSD)

(Submitted/ SFUSD)

Kelowna nurse suspended for giving vulnerable client false COVID information

Carole Garfield suspended for telling a patient about pseudo-science COVID treatments

A West Kelowna nurse has been suspended after contacting a vulnerable client and recommending pseudo-science COVID-19 treatments.

Carole Garfield has agreed to the terms of a consent agreement, signed on Sept. 15, with the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives, barring her from the profession for four weeks.

In September 2021, Garfield contacted a vulnerable patient while off duty, the nursing college found.

She used her personal cell phone and email to “provide anti-COVID vaccine information and to recommend alternative pseudo-science modalities,” according to the college.

The consent agreement states that Garfield has voluntarily agreed to a suspension of her nursing registration for four weeks, a limit prohibiting her from being the sole registered nurse on duty for six months and a public reprimand.

Garfield has also agreed to ​remedial education in ethics, boundaries, documentation, privacy and confidentiality, and the professional nursing standards.

The Inquiry Committee for the nursing college said it is satisfied that the terms of Garfield’s suspension and remediation will protect the public.​

READ MORE: Kelowna airport checks the tarmac: Debris, garbage and bears

READ MORE: Protest takes place outside Kelowna house known to RCMP

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West KelownaCOVID-19Hospitalsnurse

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mourners look on as Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession makes way through streets

Just Posted

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC) is investigating whether or not police action contributed to several injuries during a crash on the Lougheed Highway near Agassiz involving a stolen vehicle. (File photo)
Police watchdog investigating two-vehicle crash near Agassiz involving stolen vehicle

Constance Hourie is the new regional deputy commissioner for the Pacific region of the Correctional Service of Canada. (CSC photo)
Change of command for Pacific region of Correctional Service of Canada

Freddy Latham is hoping to get a third term on the Abbotsford board of education. (Abbotsford News file)
Freddy Latham seeking third term on Abbotsford board of education

There are 40 pieces of art that have been created and donated by Fraser Valley artists, including this piece by Marie Bellanger, that will be auctioned through the UFV Wildlife Protection Club. Proceeds go to the Fraser Valley Conservancy. (Marie Bellanger art)
UFV art auction to support local wildlife going live