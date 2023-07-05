Nothing found: Kelowna Law Courts reopens after bomb threat

Water Street is blocked off while police are on scene

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

After a thorough search of the courthouse, nothing suspicious was found and RCMP turned the building back over to the sheriffs.

The courthouse and Water Street has now reopened.

It’s unclear who made the threat against the courthouse or why.

_______

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

RCMP received a call about 9:30 a.m. of a possible threat made against the Kelowna Law Courts.

Police quickly converged on scene, blocking off Water Street from Cawston Avenue to Doyle Avenue.

Sheriffs quickly evacuated the the building as soon as the threat was made.

Police alongside Sheriffs are entering the building to do a sweep of the law courts.

Kelowna officers will consult with RCMP E Division about the next steps to take in this incident.

The sidewalk along the westside of the Water Street is open to the public. There is a large crowd gathering in the area watching the officers, however, no one has been told to leave the immediate area.

BREAKING bomb threat causes evacuation of Kelowna courthouse https://t.co/aPJ3FiI0SL for updates pic.twitter.com/9OVp9wuXPR — Jacqueline Gelineau (@Rangers_mom) July 5, 2023

________

The Kelowna Law Courts are being evacuated after an alleged bomb threat was made Wednesday morning.

Those inside the courthouse told nearby coffee shop Eurobean that they were rushed out of the courtrooms at about 9:40 a.m. by Sheriffs, and told there was a bomb threat.

Water Street is blocked off while RCMP are on scene investigating.

Anyone who was evacuated from the courthouse was welcomed at Eurobean.

More to come.

READ MORE: Campfire ban to be reinstated across Kamloops Fire Centre

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCourtKelowna