Katie Couric reveals breast cancer diagnosis.

Katie Couric reveals breast cancer diagnosis.

On Sept. 28, journalist Katie Couric revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer a few months ago.

“June 21, 2022, was the first day of summer, my 8th wedding anniversary, and the day I found out I had breast cancer,” Couric said.

A post on her website entitled “Why Not Me” went on to describe the moments after she received the news.

Subscribe to Today In BC YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

“I felt sick and the room started to spin. I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions swirling in my head,” she said.

Couric explained in the post that her gynecologist had reminded her that she was overdue for a mammogram. A routine breast sonogram and a follow-up biopsy revealed that she had cancer. In July, Couric had surgery to remove a tumour from her breast that was “2.5 centimetres, roughly the size of an olive” and underwent radiation.

The treatment ended on Sept. 27.

According to Couric, she went public with her experience to share a teachable moment she hopes will save lives.

“Please get your annual mammogram. I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening,” said Couric.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cancercelebrity birthdays

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. experts predicting bad flu season as people drop masks, return to travel
Next story
Transportation Safety Board probes tour boat sinking off Haida Gwaii

Just Posted

The Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce hosted a mayoral all-candidates meeting on Sept. 28 at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium. From left to right, they are Manjit Sohi, Troy Gaspar and Ross Siemens. A fourth mayoral candidate, Dave Pellikaan, did not participate. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford mayoral candidate says council ‘punched above weight class’ during floods

The annual Girls Fly Too event at Abbotsford International Airport was scheduled for Oct. 1 and 2, but it has been postponed. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Girls Fly Too event postponed in Abbotsford over Transport Canada ‘demands’

A dangerous offender who has been behind bars for four decades will return to court in January to try and gain his release.
Convicted rapist seeks release after 40 years behind bars

Fraser Health opened several vaccination clinics, including this one in Chilliwack seen here on Sept. 26, 2022, where residents can receive a COVID-19 booster dose this fall, including the Omicron (bivalent) booster. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Fraser Health opens vaccination booster clinics across the region

Pop-up banner image