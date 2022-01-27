Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo as he greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau poses for a photo as he greets commuters at a Montreal Metro station on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Justin Trudeau isolating after COVID exposure

Rapid antigen negative, but PM following local public health rules and isolating for five days

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is isolating at home after learning that he was exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The prime minister says in a tweet that he learned about the exposure just last night.

He says the result of a rapid antigen test he took was negative, but he is following local public health rules and isolating for five days.

Trudeau says he will be working from home during that stretch.

Several of Trudeau’s cabinet ministers in recent weeks have had to isolate after positive tests, or because they were potentially exposed to the virus.

Trudeau is set to call foreign leaders today and address the Liberal caucus at a virtual retreat.

RELATED: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19: PMO

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Previous story
Mounties say autopsies have begun to identify four found dead near U.S. border

Just Posted

The old Abbotsford Visitor Info Centre on DeLair Road has been converted to a warming centre through Archway, upsetting neighbours in the busy area. (Jessica Peters/ Abbotsford News)
New warming centre brings issue of homelessness to Abbotsford neighbourhood

A load of garbage dumped into the back of a truck trailer for transport. (Don Denton/ Black Press)
Abbotsford transfer station closed due to capacity issues and rail delays

Emergency crews rush to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge that closed the bridge for several hours. (Contributed Photo/Facebook)
UPDATE: Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge reopens following head-on crash

A COVID-19 outbreak at MSA Manor in Abbotsford has been declared over by Fraser Health. (Google Street View)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at MSA Manor in Abbotsford