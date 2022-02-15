Jurassic Quest coming to Abbotsford in May

The dinosaurs are coming to Abbotsford’s Tradex this spring.

Jurassic Quest is set to make its Abbotsford debut from May 20 to 23.

According to the event’s website, it is North America’s largest and most realistic Dinosaur event.

Attendees walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassic and Triassic Periods and experience for themselves what it was like to be among dinosaurs of all kinds. The website also states that they offer the largest exhibition of lifesize, moving and museum quality dinosaurs in North America.

Jurassic Quest exhibits also allow future paleontologists to dig up fossils, ride their favourite life-sized dinosaur, enjoy walking dinosaur and baby dinosaur shows, and other activities.

Some of the attractions include: the Quest, Dinosaur bounce houses, Dinosaur crafts, Dinosaur rides, fossil digs, baby dinos, walking Dinosaurs and the Ancient Oceans exhibit.

Abbotsford is one of only seven Canadian stops for the event, with Jurassic Quest also making B.C. stops in Prince George (May 6 to 8) and Vancouver (May 13 to 15). Other Canadian cities receiving the show include: Saskatoon, Calgary, Winnipeg and Edmonton.

It’s recommended to buy tickets in advance to ensure your preferred timeslot. The hours for the show are 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 20, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 21 and 22 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 23.

For more information, visit jurassicquest.com/events/abbotsford-bc-canada.

abbotsfordEvents