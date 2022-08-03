Jugo Juice is opening soon at Abbotsford’s Mount Lehman Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Jugo Juice opening soon in west Abbotsford

New location will be found at Mount Lehman Centre

Jugo Juice will be returning to Abbotsford in the near future.

Signage on a previously vacant storefront at west Abbotsford’s Mount Lehman Centre indicates the smoothie specialty shop is coming soon.

The new location will be right beside Starbucks in the west Abbotsford shopping centre. Previous operators of the space include Smart Wireless – Bell Authorized Dealer and Virgin Mobile.

Jugo Juice had been previously located at the Abbotsford Village shopping centre off of Sumas Way, but that location closed during the early days of the pandemic and failed to re-open.

Jugo Juice was established in Calgary in 1998 with the goal to create fast and healthy juices, smoothies, wraps and other dining options. The brand now has over 100 stores in seven provinces. Other B.C. locations include: Burnaby, Vancouver, Richmond, Coquitlam, Tsawwassen, Surrey, Langley, Mission, Kelowna and Vernon. In Quebec the establishment is known as Jus Jugo Juice.

The brand was purchased by Montreal-based MTY Food Group in 2011 at a reported cost of $15.5 million.

An confirmed opening date for the new Abbotsford location has not yet been revealed.

