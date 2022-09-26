Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly leaves after speaking to media at the United Nations in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly leaves after speaking to media at the United Nations in New York on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Joly to raise abortion, sexual violence in closing UN speech

Foreign Affairs Minister will summarize Canada’s priorities and concerns in foreign relations

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is urging countries to uphold women’s rights and abortion access while rooting out sexual violence, as the United Nations General Assembly comes to a close.

In a speech today in New York, Joly will summarize Canada’s priorities and concerns in foreign relations.

That includes being part of “a global coalition in support of equality” that will “defend against the growing attacks on women’s rights and freedoms,” according to drafted remarks in French.

“Sexual and reproductive health and rights for women and girls are being rolled back or denied in too many countries,” Joly’s drafted remarks say.

“Canada will always stand up for your right to choose.”

Though the drafted section on women’s rights does not mention the United States, Joly’s comments come after months of backlash to the U.S. Supreme Court allowing states to ban abortions, with some seeking to prosecute those who help women end their pregnancies in other jurisdictions.

Joly’s remarks instead mention women targeted by autocratic governments, such as the Taliban preventing Afghan girls from attending school. She calls out Myanmar’s military junta imprisoning female democracy activists and sexually assaulting Rohingya women.

The speech cites Iran’s crackdown on protesters seeking accountability after the death of Mahsa Amini, when morality police arrested her for “unsuitable attire” in allegedly wearing a hijab improperly. Joly also notes Ukrainian women have been subjected to sexual violence by occupying Russian forces.

Joly argues deliberate policy choices are resulting in rising violence against women, who are excluded from “the negotiating table, the boardroom, the classroom.”

The speech is likely to take place around noon local time, and will include some of the themes raised last week in New York by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. His remarks surrounded climate change and international development.

—Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

RELATED: What is the legal status of abortion in Canada and do we need a law? Experts weigh in

RELATED: U.S. woman charged with helping daughter have abortion

abortionFederal Politicssexual misconductUnited Nations

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
EXPLAINER: Mexican army’s role in students’ disappearance
Next story
Driver ran over, dragged person inside tent at Kelowna homeless encampment

Just Posted

Taylor Richardson’s winds up for a shot during Canada West soccer action in Abbotsford on Friday (Sept. 23). (Jordie Arthur/UFV Cascades)
Winless weekend for UFV soccer teams

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 25

Taejshon Catlin dekes around a Mariners defender during high school football action on Friday (Sept. 23). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Timberwolves football team opens with 41-8 win

Abbotsford Police Department officer Christoper Conway has been charged with assault. (File photo)
Abbotsford police officer charged with assault