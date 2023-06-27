Jehovah’s Witness convention returning to Abbotsford post-pandemic

After a three-year pandemic pause, Jehovah’s Witnesses are resuming their in-person annual conventions, including two three-day events coming up in Abbotsford.

The Exercise Patience Conference will be held over the coming two weekends at Abbotsford Centre (June 30-July 2 and July 7-9).

Prior to 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses were a familiar summer sight in venues in downtown Vancouver and Abbotsford. Delegates filled hotels and restaurants in host cities as they attended each summer. In 2020, the pandemic interrupted that tradition, as events and programs were run virtually instead.

The event kicking off on June 30 marks the end of that pandemic shift for Jehovah’s Witnesses.

With an expected attendance of 5,000 each weekend, delegates will be coming from across the Lower Mainland, Pemberton, the Sunshine Coast and as far east as Merritt. These will be among the largest of the 11 conventions in B.C. this year.

“After three years of online conventions, we are eager to get together in person in Abbotsford and around the world,” said Paul Andersen, spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We are excited to see old and new friends and share hugs and laughter.”

Some 6,000 conventions will be held worldwide as part of the Exercise Patience series. In Canada alone, more than 50 conventions will be held in 23 host cities. From Friday through Sunday each weekend, six convention sessions will explore the quality of patience, highlighting its modern-day relevance through scriptural examples. A live baptism will be performed following each Saturday morning session and a pre-recorded drama will be featured in two parts during the Saturday and Sunday afternoon sessions.

“The theme of exercise patience is just what we need to explore after a long pandemic,” says Andersen. “Being patient is a challenge for everyone, but it has become a necessary quality. It surely will help us have greater peace of mind to improve this quality in ourselves.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world for more than 100 years.

“Large events give people a reason to travel to Abbotsford,” says Craig Nichols, executive director of Tourism Abbotsford. “From a business point of view, events generate significant incremental spending bringing new dollars to the community. Events also provide residents with more things to do making the community more vibrant and desirable to live in.”

After resuming smaller in-person meetings and their public ministry during 2022, the summer of 2023 marks the first time Jehovah’s Witnesses will gather at much larger regional events around the world since the lifting of pandemic restrictions.

The convention is open to the public and no collection is taken. For more information visit jw.org.

abbotsfordReligionTourism