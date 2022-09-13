Jas Anand seeks council seat in Abbotsford

Coffee house owner says he has a ‘passion for people’ instilled by his father

Jas Anand is running for a spot on city council in the municipal election on Oct. 15. (Submitted photo)

Jaspreet “Jas” Anand has put his name forward to run in Abbotsford for one of the eight councillor positions open in the municipal election on Oct. 15.

Anand, the owner of SippChai Cafe, said he was taught by his father, Ajit, from an early age the importance of service above self – from serving at Abbotsfordʼs Sikh Temple to coaching in sports to teaching the importance of saving and investing in an education.

After graduation from Yale Secondary, Anand took a job with WestJet, which enabled him to travel extensively, understanding different cultures and religions from other continents.

He returned to Abbotsford and began a renewed enthusiasm for his community, soon opening SippChai Cafe.

Anand said his father also instilled in him a passion for people, and his mother in reflecting a love for others. The two of them, along with his brother Sonny, are “examples of a servant’s heart for people,” Anand said.

RELATED: Roster of Abbotsford council candidates includes four names for mayor

“Growing up in Abbotsford, I was both a student and an athlete, understanding teamwork and hard work and all the many benefits they provide, and, as a business owner, I use the same principles each day with my customers and staff,” he said.

“Anyone who visits my cafe should feel welcomed and valued, and anyone that lives in Abbotsford should feel the same way.”

In addition to owning the local coffee house, Anand started a multi-cultural talk show on Fraser Valleyʼs Joy TV, and developed a unique method of investing in a registered parental savings plan as a way for parents to save for their childrenʼs education.

Anand has volunteered with several local charities, including Archway Community Services, Abbotsford Basketball Association, Abbotsford Arts Council, various soccer associations and as an ambassador with the Fraser Valley Bandits Basketball Team.

Anand describes himself as a “middle man” and a ‘ʼproblem-solver.”

“I am a listener and encourager. I will bring my values and integrity to Abbotsford city council and ensure cultures and ethnicities are embraced and honoured,” he said.

Anand said he is available to meet at his cafe or can be reached by email at jas@sippchai.com.

There are a total of 21 people running for a spot on city council and four for mayor.

Election 2022municipal politics