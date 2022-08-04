Jacob Hoggard leaves court after being found guilty of one count of sexual assault, in Toronto, Sunday, June 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Jacob Hoggard leaves court after being found guilty of one count of sexual assault, in Toronto, Sunday, June 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Jacob Hoggard sexual assault case back before northeastern Ontario court today

Latest sexual assault charge related to 2016 incident in Kirkland Lake

Another sexual assault case involving Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard is set to return to court today in northeastern Ontario.

Hoggard was charged in March with sexual assault causing bodily harm in an incident alleged to have taken place on June 25, 2016, in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

The court appearance comes as the singer is on bail awaiting sentencing for the sexual assault of an Ottawa woman.

Hoggard was found guilty in June of sexual assault causing bodily harm in an incident that took place in a Toronto hotel room in the fall of 2016.

A sentencing hearing for that case is set for early October.

Hoggard was found not guilty of the same offence against a teenage fan.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on 2 other charges

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtEntertainment NewsOntariosexual assault

Previous story
VIDEO: Grief and outrage at vigil for Langley shooting victims
Next story
Russian judge sentences WNBA’s Brittney Griner to 9 years in prison

Just Posted

The USAF Thunderbirds take to the skies at 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 and 7 at the Abbotsford International Airshow.
Abbotsford International Airshow celebrates 60th anniversary

Maple Ridge resident Stan Guy in his 1969 Datsun 510 competing at the Mission Raceway Park road course. (Brent Martin Photography).
B.C. Historic Motor Races returns to Mission Raceway Park after 2 years away

Alex Mitchell has announced that she will run for a seat on city council in the municipal election on Oct. 15.
Former City of Abbotsford spokesperson announces council bid

Parm Dhaliwal skating with the West Kelowna Warriors. (BCHL/Twitter photo)
Former Yale Hockey Academy, Chilliwack Chiefs player found dead in New York hotel room