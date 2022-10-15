It’s election day in Abbotsford: Here’s everything you need to know

The 2022 municipal election gets underway at 8 a.m. today (Saturday), as the next set of local leaders is chosen by Abbotsford voters.
There are four candidates for mayor, 21 for council and 13 for the board of education. Voters will elect a mayor, eight councillors and seven trustees.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Where you can vote:
Abbotsford Christian middle school
35011 Old Clayburn Rd.
Abbotsford Recreation Centre
2499 McMillan Rd.
Bradner Community Hall
5305 Bradner Rd.
Cadet Hall, next to Twisters Gymnastics
Abbotsford Exhibition Park
Calvin Presbyterian Church
33911 Hazelwood Ave.
Cascade Community Church
35190 DeLair Rd.
Central Heights Church
1661 McCallum Rd.
Columbia Bible College
2490 Clearbrook Rd.
Ross Road Community Church
3160 Ross Rd.
Sevenoaks Alliance Church
2575 Gladwin Rd.
St. John Brebeuf School
2747 Townline Rd.
Who you can vote for:
• Roster of Abbotsford council candidates includes four names for mayor
• Abbotsford mayoral candidates respond to questions
• Abbotsford council candidates respond to questions
• Abbotsford trustee candidates respond to questions
For election questions, like what kind of identification to bring, click here.
What happens once polls close?
After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots.
The public is invited to come to Matsqui Centennial Auditorium (32315 South Fraser Way) on Saturday night to view results on the big screen as they come in. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Results will also be posted on the city website (abbotsford.ca) throughout the evening.
