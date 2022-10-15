It’s election day in Abbotsford: Here’s everything you need to know

A quick list of where to vote, who’s on the ballot and more

The 2022 municipal election gets underway at 8 a.m. today (Saturday), as the next set of local leaders is chosen by Abbotsford voters.

There are four candidates for mayor, 21 for council and 13 for the board of education. Voters will elect a mayor, eight councillors and seven trustees.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Where you can vote:

Abbotsford Christian middle school

35011 Old Clayburn Rd.

Abbotsford Recreation Centre

2499 McMillan Rd.

Bradner Community Hall

5305 Bradner Rd.

Cadet Hall, next to Twisters Gymnastics

Abbotsford Exhibition Park

Calvin Presbyterian Church

33911 Hazelwood Ave.

Cascade Community Church

35190 DeLair Rd.

Central Heights Church

1661 McCallum Rd.

Columbia Bible College

2490 Clearbrook Rd.

Ross Road Community Church

3160 Ross Rd.

Sevenoaks Alliance Church

2575 Gladwin Rd.

St. John Brebeuf School

2747 Townline Rd.

Who you can vote for:

• Roster of Abbotsford council candidates includes four names for mayor

• Abbotsford mayoral candidates respond to questions

• Abbotsford council candidates respond to questions

• Abbotsford trustee candidates respond to questions

For election questions, like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

What happens once polls close?

After 8 p.m. local time, election officials will begin counting and tallying the ballots.

The public is invited to come to Matsqui Centennial Auditorium (32315 South Fraser Way) on Saturday night to view results on the big screen as they come in. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Results will also be posted on the city website (abbotsford.ca) throughout the evening.

