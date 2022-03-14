Insurance to cover $1.66M in flood damage at Abbotsford school

Upper Sumas elementary suffered heavy damage during the flooding in November 2021. The district is working toward opening the doors again for students right after spring break. (Jessica Peters/ Abbotsford News)

Upper Sumas elementary school was the worst hit school in Abbotsford in the November flooding, and now a report from district staff details the damage and costs.

The school suffered $1.66 million in damages that is being covered by insurance. That includes content replacement and damage to the building. Water filled the first floor of the buildings at a level of about four feet, some of which was built more than 100 years ago.

The school district also has about $250,000 in non-damage related costs that is not being covered by insurance. That includes staffing fees, transportation and hotel and food costs. Those costs will be covered by the Ministry of Education.

The school was evacuated on Nov. 15 when the flooding first occurred. The entire first floor of the school saw major damage to floors, doors, walls and the mechanical room.

Students have been in the old Abby elementary school site since early December and will be heading back to Upper Sumas after spring break. When they get back they’ll see some familiar facets of their classmates, but many updates, too.

The lighting had been needing an upgrade and the district decided to complete that work at the same, out of the facilities funds. The gymnasium floor has been replaced with a poured-in-place rubber plastic.

The entire school has been repainted inside, and there is new millwork throughout the first floor.

While the restoration has been fast, the staff report outlines some of the challenges they faced, including supply chain delays, allowing for proper curing time, and competing priorities throughout the district.

