Inmate stabbed at Agassiz prison believes incident was racially motivated

An Indigenous inmate who was stabbed multiple times at Kent Institution in Agassiz on the weekend said he believes the incident was racially motivated.

Emergency crews were called to the maximum-security prison around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, including Agassiz firefighters who helped set up a landing zone for an air ambulance.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was stabbed at least five times. He was taken to hospital by helicopter and is now back at Kent Institution.

A family member of the victim contacted Black Press Media two days after the incident happened.

“(The) inmate is Indigenous and facing systemic racism within Correctional Service Canada (and) being punished for speaking out,” wrote the family member in an email who asked not to be identified for fear of repercussions.

They stated the level of violence towards BIPOC inmates and their families has increased “following recent news of residential school unmarked graves… (and) are under attack for speaking out.”

The assailant has been identified and Agassiz RCMP is investigating, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) stated in a press release on Feb. 8.

“CSC is also investigating the circumstances of this incident and continues to work with the police,” CSC stated. “The safety and security of offenders, CSC staff and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.”

No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.

