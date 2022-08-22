IIO seeking witness to fatal motor vehicle collision in Abbotsford

Two people died following a police pursuit by the APD on Aug. 7

The IIOC of BC is investigating a crash involving the APD in Abbotsford on Aug. 7. (Facebook photo)

The Independent Investigations Office of BC seeks witnesses and video in relation to a police pursuit and motor vehicle collision that resulted in the deaths of two people in Abbotsford earlier this month.

At about 4:10 p.m. on Aug. 7, members of the Abbotsford Police Department located a stolen white 1991 Acura Integra in a shopping complex near the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Emerson Street.

APD officers attempted to stop the Acura which fled the area and was pursued. The Acura went off the road on MacLure Road near Clearbrook Road and eventually collided with a tree.

As previously released by the RCMP the stolen Acura had been flagged as having connection to the human remains found in a burned vehicle in Summerland.

The female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, and the male driver was transported to the hospital and died shortly thereafter.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the APD, said the incident began at about 3 p.m. and based on information officers received that the vehicle had been involved in a recent violent crime in another community, a police pursuit was authorized.

No other civilians or civilian cars were involved in the collision.

The IIO asks any person with relevant information, dashcam or other video footage of the incident to contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

