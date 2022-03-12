IHIT is seeking a suspect who fled the scene of a shooting in North Vancouver on March 11 northbound along Seymour Blvd and then is believed to have turned westbound on Mt. Seymour Parkway. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model dark blue Mazda 3 hatchback. (IHIT photo)

IHIT seeks suspect in North Vancouver shooting

34-year-old Milad Rahimi died from his injuries. IHIT believes his shooting was targetted

The Integrated Homicide Unit is asking the public for assistance in identifying a potential suspect in a North Vancouver shooting that left 34-year-old Milad Rahimi dead on Friday (March 11).

Rahimi was killed in the parking lot of a North Vancouver Superstore located at 333 Seymour Boulevard between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Rahimi was known to police and IHIT believes the shooting was targeted.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area with CCTV or dashcam footage to contact IHIT. The suspect fled north on Seymour Blvd and then is believed to have turned westbound on Mt. Seymour Parkway. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer model dark blue Mazda 3 hatchback.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation and our investigators are working tirelessly to complete priority tasks,” IHIT Detective Corporal Sukhi Dhesi said in a news release. “We are working closely with the Lower Mainland Integrated Teams, the North Vancouver RCMP, BC Coroners Service and CFSEU-BC.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

