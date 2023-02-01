IHIT asks public for help to solve Mission homicide

It’s been a year since body of Codi Carlyle Rogers was discovered at Cascade Falls Regional Park

It has been a year since the body of Codi Carlyle Rogers was discovered at Cascade Falls Regional Park, and IHIT is asking for witnesses to come forward. / Submitted Photo

It has been a year since the body of Codi Carlyle Rogers of Mission was discovered at Cascade Falls Regional Park, and police are continuing to investigate the homicide.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) continues to build a timeline of events leading to Rogers’ death and is appealing to witnesses to come forward.

“We are thankful to all those of you who came forward over the past year,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “But the investigation continues. We’re once again asking for those with information who have yet to speak with police, anyone with new information or anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle in the area of Cascade Falls Regional Park on the night of Jan. 31, 2022 to please contact IHIT.”

Mission RCMP officers responded on Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:43 a.m. to a report that the body of a woman had been found in Cascade Falls Regional Park near Mission. The deceased was identified as Rogers, 40.

The circumstances were deemed suspicious, and IHIT was called in to investigate.

The agency has worked in partnership with the Mission RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

IHIT says Rogers was last seen leaving her residence on foot at Grand Street at Sixth Avenue in Mission at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2022. Cascade Falls Regional Park is approximately 22 kilometres away.

Anyone with new information about the incident is asked to call 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.