IF Abbotsford raises $26,150 at Train the Trainer event

2022 fundraiser provides money for Starfish Pack and Health in Motion

IF Abbotsford helped raise $26,150 during the Train the Trainer event on Friday (Nov. 25). (Submitted)

The annual Train the Trainer event proved to be another successful outing for the Abbotsford Innovative Fitness location.

IF Abbotsford raised a total of $26,150 for the Starfish Pack and Health in Motion during the event on Friday (Nov. 25).

Train the Trainer sees clients get the one-day opportunity to direct their coaches in challenging fitness routines for a good cause.

The event also occurred in many other IF studios across the province and the event raised a total of $155,000 for charities all across the province. That is up from the $134,000 raised in 2021.

“Clients and coaches really showed up for the community at large when we brought back Train the Trainer this year,” stated IF president Curtis Christopherson. “As a team we raised over $155,000 in two hours, to help local charities where we share a heartfelt connection.”

For the last quarter century the event has raised over $6 million for charities, including the likes of KidSport, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice and more.

IF Abbotsford is located at Unit 103 34609 Delair Rd. For more information, visit innovativefitness.com/location/abbotsford-personal-training.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Innovative Fitness raising money for Starfish Pack program

abbotsfordFitnessfundraising