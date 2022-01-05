Icy conditions causing many crashes on Highway 1, streets in Abbotsford

The icy conditions this morning are causing numerous crashes along Highway 1 and other streets in Abbotsford.

Multiple westbound vehicles spun out into the ditches along Highway 1 in Abbotsford starting at around 5 a.m. this morning. One is in a ditch west of Bradner Road, another is just west of Peardonville Road.

Westbound Highway 1 traffic is further congested from a crash at 200 Street in Langley that is blocking the left lane.

Two westbound semi trucks at the end of the Mt. Lehman Road onramp are blocking the right lane causing heavy traffic.

An eastbound crash at approximately 7 a.m. on Highway 1 is blocking the left lane, with traffic backing up to 200 St in Langley.

A stalled semi truck at the intersection Fraser Highway and Mt Lehman Road has been causing congestion in all directions since approximately 7 .a.m.

Maclure Road in Abbotsford is closed from Townline Road to Bluejay Street from various vehicles which have spun out and are now stuck to snow and ice. Tow trucks are en route.

Maclure Road is currently closed westbound at Townline Road to BlueJay Street. Various vehicles have spun out and are stuck due to the ice and snow. Tow trucks are on the way. pic.twitter.com/38zEaFWZVY — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) January 5, 2022

car crashSnowtrans-canada highway