How and where to vote in Abbotsford on election day

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15

Abbotsford voters will elect a mayor, eight councillors and seven trustees on Saturday, Oct. 15. (File photo)

Abbotsford vote rs go to the polls on Saturday, Oct. 15 to elect a mayor, eight councillors and seven trustees.

To be eligible to vote, you must be:

• 18 years of age

• a Canadian citizen

• a resident of B.C. for the last six months

• a resident of the city of Abbotsford

Identification requirements

Electors must submit two pieces of identification that, together, provide evidence of their residency and identity. One item must contain their signature. A voter card cannot be used as identification.

Examples of acceptable identification include:

• government ID such as a Care Card, driver’s licence, social insurance card, BC ID or a passport

• utility bill

• credit card

• property tax notice

• B.C. property assessment notice

Information for non-resident property electors can be found on the city website at abbotsford.ca/elections.

Voting locations

Voting can only be done on election day, Oct. 15, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

• Abbotsford Christian middle school, 35011 Old Clayburn Rd.

• Abbotsford Recreation Centre, 2499 McMillan Rd.

• Bradner Community Hall, 5305 Bradner Rd.

• Cadet Hall, next to Twisters Gymnastics at Abbotsford Exhibition Park

• Calvin Presbyterian Church, 33911 Hazelwood Ave.

• Cascade Community Church, 35190 DeLair Rd.

• Central Heights Church, 1661 McCallum Rd.

• Columbia Bible College, 2490 Clearbrook Rd.

• Ross Road Community Church, 3160 Ross Rd.

• Sevenoaks Alliance Church, 2575 Gladwin Rd.

• St. John Brebeuf School, 2747 Townline Rd.

Voting results

More information about the candidates can be viewed under the “Election 2022” tab on The Abbotsford News website (abbynews.com), where coverage will also be posted on election night.

As well, the public is invited to come to Matsqui Centennial Auditorium (32315 South Fraser Way) on Saturday night to view results on the big screen as they come in. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Results will also be posted on the city website (abbotsford.ca) throughout the evening.

