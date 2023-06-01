Man dies in house fire on 12th Avenue in Mission

One man is dead after a house fire in Mission on Thursday morning.

On June 1, at approximately 4:45 a.m., Mission Fire Rescue Service (MFRS) received multiple calls about a blaze at 32882 12 Ave. When crews arrived they discovered smoke and flames coming from the side and back of the house, according to MFRS assistant chief of fire prevention Ian Glasgow.

Mission RCMP were also on scene.

According to an RCMP pres release, “a body was located in the building and removed. Life saving measures were attempted immediately by first responders on scene, but tragically the lone man found in the residence died from injuries sustained in the fire.”

The family of the deceased has been notified and have been offered support.

The fire was discovered in the attic and basement of the home. The full MFRS department responded to the blaze with 20 firefighters while the Abbotsford Fire Department staffed Mission’s hall. The fire was extinguished by roughly 6 a.m. but the department remained on scene for a clean-up and investigation.

Glasgow says there is extensive damage to the home.

The Mission RCMP Serious Crime Unit, RCMP fire investigator and frontline officers are investigating alongside the Mission Fire Department and the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

The cause of the fire and fatality remain under investigation according to Insp. Ted Lewko, Mission RCMP Detachment Commander.

The fire is believed to have started in the basement. However a full assessment by all investigators will make the final determination

The BC Coroners Service is also conducting a concurrent fact-finding investigation into this unexpected death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, under the Coroners Act, the deceased’s name will not be released.

