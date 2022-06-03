Hope to be next B.C. town to welcome Boston Pizza franchise

District and council working with developers to bring restaurant to old Olympic Flame site

The Olympic Flame is the potential future site of the province’s next Boston Pizza location. (Eric Welsh/Hope Standard)

A Boston Pizza in Hope is getting closer to reality.

The restaurant will be going in at the old site of the Olympic Flame restaurant, if the chain’s requirements for its building envelope can be met through setbacks.

A development variance permit came to the District of Hope council on May 24, where they looked at ways they can make the request happen. Council gave that variance the green light.

Hope has been listed as a potential franchise location for the Canadian restaurant chain for some time now, along with seven other B.C. cities. The site is located at 904 Old Hope Princeton Way.

A staff report notes that the redevelopment of the property would add to the District of Hope tax base, improve the local economy and improve the Old Hope Princeton Way corridor. The land is owned by the same owner of Bozzini’s Restaurant in Chilliwack.

READ MORE: District of Hope questioned over security spending at emergency winter shelter

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BusinessHopeNews