Homicide investigators at a residence in Surrey

Police tape is strung across a driveway in Clayton. A local resident reports that IHIT is at the location. (Photo submitted)Police tape is strung across a driveway in Clayton. A local resident reports that IHIT is at the location. (Photo submitted)
Police markers are scene on 76 Avenue in Clayton. A local resident reports that IHIT is at the location. (Photo submitted)Police markers are scene on 76 Avenue in Clayton. A local resident reports that IHIT is at the location. (Photo submitted)

Homicide investigators have been deployed to Surrey’s Clayton neighbourhood after an overnight incident at a home on 76th Avenue.

A witness told the Cloverdale Reporter that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was on the scene gathering evidence and it’s believed one person is dead, although that hasn’t been confirmed by police.

SEE ALSO: Man dead after stabbing in Cloverdale

“We woke up this morning to find our neighbourhood a crime scene,” the resident said. “There was a murder overnight in a home up our street. There is police tape in a number of locations up and down the street and our neighbour cannot get out of his driveway due to the tape.”

The resident said the home was sold last year and is being rented, being used for auto-body rebuilding.

Police tape is up across several driveways, extending about a quarter mile. The road is closed off to traffic at this time as police continue to canvass the neighbourhood.

An investigator told the resident police were first called at about 11:15 p.m. Aug. 24.

“This is a very quiet street. It’s hard to believe it is in Surrey sometimes,” the witness said. “We have a gate across our driveway, which we lock at night, and I’m very glad we do.”

More info to come …


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

IHITmurdersurrey rcmp

Previous story
Researchers urge more limits on edibles after finding jump in kid cannabis poisonings
Next story
Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey

Just Posted

Smoke fills the air on Blatchford Way in east Abbotsford as crews battle a house fire. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Abbotsford fire crews battle house fire in east Abbotsford

(Clockwise from top left) Gurnoor Sidhu Kelly Chahal, Sandy Blue and Mark Warkentin have been chosen by AbbotsfordFIRST as the best candidates for Abbotsford city council in the upcoming municipal election. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
AbbotsfordFIRST selects four candidates as ideal councillors

The Abbotsford-based BC Angels crashed onto the local sports scene in 2012, but never returned. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
A League of Their Own: Looking back a decade later at Abbotsford’s BC Angels lingerie football team

A 1957 aerial photo of St. Mary’s Residential School at Fraser River Heritage Park in Mission. Several years later the buildings would be demolished after the new school built in 1960. Mission Community Archives photo.
Stó:lō researchers start search for unmarked graves in Mission’s Heritage Park on Thursday

Pop-up banner image