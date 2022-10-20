Black Press Media file photo

Homelessness in Kelowna tripled in size in the last year: Bylaw

The cleaning of ‘Tent City’ required a backhoe, a dump truck, and about 20 RCMP and bylaw officers

Homelessness in Kelowna has tripled since last year and additional resources are required, said Kevin Mead, Manager of Bylaw Services.

Attention has been drawn to the rapidly expanding city-maintained encampment along the Rail Trail, off Richter Street.

On Oct. 20, the weekly cleaning of ‘Tent City’ required the use of a backhoe, a dump truck, and approximately 20 RCMP and bylaw officers.

Each morning at 9 a.m. residents of the encampment are required to pack up their belongings and vacate the site. On Thursdays the site is grated and the gravel is raked clean.

Mead told Black Press Media that he has seen a “dramatic increase” in the number of people experiencing un-sheltered homelessness across the city, for reasons that are “beyond the municipality’s control.”

Carmen Rempel, executive director of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission said that “homelessness is a symptom of many different societal issues,” including trauma, substance use and poverty that needs to be addressed on a national, provincial and municipal level.

To help the un-housed, a new shelter has been opened on Bay Avenue, but due to a staffing shortage it is only able to operate at half capacity.

Rempel, said that the new shelter has the ability to house 60 people and hopes that it will be fully operational before the snow falls.

She explained that shelter is the first step to help people out of homelessness.

Rempel said that the city has an acute need for more shelter and housing options.

“It’s not easy, and it’s not cheap, but it is simple,” said Rempel.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaHomelessHousing and Homelessness

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
ELECTION 2022: 158 new school trustees elected across B.C.
Next story
Federal freeze on buying, selling handguns now in effect, says public safety minister

Just Posted

Deemed as an historic milestone for conservation, it was the result fo a partnership between the provincial Spotted Owl Breeding and Release Program and Spuzzum First Nation. (BC Gov News)
Wild B.C. population of critically endangered spotted owl jumps from 1 to 4

Coquihalla Highway, Friday Oct. 21 at 9 a.m. (Hayley Grosch/ Facebook)
Special weather statement: Snow hits B.C. Interior Highways

An unknown male is seen on video, walking away from graffiti that he allegedly spray-painted on the exterior wall of a downtown Chilliwack business. (RCMP photo)
Chilliwack RCMP searching for graffiti suspect

Lyle and Lisa MacDougall (right), founders of Tiny Sparks Foundation in Abbotsford, are shown with Liz and Kirk Burdeny, who run Nana’s Kitchen in Surrey. The Burdenys raise funds for homeless shelters in Surrey and donated $1,000 towards a scholarship for Tiny Sparks. (Submitted photo)
Tiny Sparks Foundation in Abbotsford raises $5,600 at country-themed event