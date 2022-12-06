Homelessness, affordable housing and crime top 3 concerns in Abbotsford survey

The Abbotsford Community Foundation has released its 2022 Vital Signs report, including results of an anonymous survey conducted in the spring.

One in five homeowners and one in three renters in Abbotsford spend more than 30 per cent of their income on housing, according to a new report.

The 2022 Vital Signs report, conducted by the Abbotsford Community Foundation (ACF), also lists the top three issues of concern among local residents as homelessness, affordable housing and crime, in that order.

The top three best things about living in Abbotsford are friends and family, parks and green spaces, and locally grown food, according to the report.

Supported by Community Foundations of Canada, Vital Signs reports are locally led by community foundations. They are used by residents, businesses, community organizations, universities and colleges, and government leaders to learn more about community needs, take action and direct resources where they will have the greatest impact.

The previous Vital Signs report was completed in 2019.

As part of the report, an anonymous 36-question survey was conducted in March and April, drawing 844 responses. The questions addressed topics such as health and wellness, community belonging, housing, safety, work, income and economy.

ACF executive director Wendy Neufeld said the purpose of the report is “to examine and raise awareness of the strengths and challenges facing Abbotsford.”

She said in addition to the cost of housing, concerns included mental health, with almost 4o per cent of respondents reporting a decline in mental wellness over the last two years.

”However, our strengths are equally clear: Abbotsford remains one of the most generous communities in Canada, when measured by charitable donations given, and it has a thriving not-for-profit sector,” Neufeld said.

“Vital Signs also reports that poverty rates in Abbotsford are lower than our provincial and national counterparts, and local median incomes are on par with provincial median incomes. While there is work to be done to make Abbotsford an even better place to live, we have the tools to do so.”

Survey results are included in the report under the heading “Your Voice.” Neufeld said this information complements the data from sources like Statistics Canada and illuminates the experiences and opinions of Abbotsford locals.

The full report can be read at abbotsfordcf.org.

STATS INCLUDED IN VITAL SIGNS

• There are 468 registered charities in Abbotsford. The median annual charitable donation for Abbotsford residents is $930 compared to the B.C. median of $500 and the Canadian median of $340.

• Abbotsford residents consume an average of 8.15 litres of alcohol per year, lower than the provincial average of 9.3 litres.

• The average assessed value of a single-family home in Abbotsford has increased 42 per cent since 2019 and now stands at $1.077 million.

• The median after-tax income of couple families with children is $119,000, compared to $65,000 for one-parent families.

• The overall poverty rate in Abbotsford is 8.3 per cent, compared to 10.8 per cent provincially and 11.1 federally. The senior povery rate is 13.1 per cent, 13.7 per cent and 15 per cent respectively.



