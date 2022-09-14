A man who was stabbed in Mission on Monday night (Sept. 12) is recovering after suffering serious injuries. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Homeless man seriously injured in stabbing in Mission

Victim, 37, was taken to hospital by air ambulance Monday night

A 37-year-old homeless man is recovering after being stabbed Monday night (Sept. 12) in Mission.

Const. Harrison Mohr, media officer with the Mission RCMP, said police were called just before 7 p.m. to a fast food restaurant on London Avenue – at The Junction Shopping Centre – after an injured man came in and asked for help.

Police, Mission Fire Rescue Service and paramedics arrived and located a man with a serious stab wound to his chest, Mohr said.

The man was rushed to hospital by air ambulance and is expected to survive.

ALSO SEE: IHIT releases identity of victim in fatal stabbing incident in Mission

“The victim suffered a very serious and potentially life-threatening injury, and the motive for the attack remains unknown,” Mohr said.

“We have, however, identified the suspect, and we can confirm that this was a targeted incident, and there is no indication that the public is at risk.

Police are still trying to locate the suspect. His name will not be released until he is formally charged.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-820-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.


