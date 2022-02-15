Home invasion by armed men in Mission, suspects still at large

The home invasion appeared to be a targeted incident, says Mission RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Three armed suspects are still at large after they forced their way into a Mission home, leading to a four-hour response from RCMP’s Emergency Response Team, Air-1 helicopter, and K-9 units.

Mission RCMP responded to a caller from inside the house at approximately 1:30 p.m., Feb. 14, who said the armed men entered the home near Silverdale Avenue and Falcon Crescent, said Cpl. Jason Raaflaub, media officer with the Mission RCMP.

There were two occupants inside the home at the time, and one went upstairs to phone police, Raaflaub said, adding it appears to be a targeted incident.

“No shots were fired, no one was injured,” Raaflaub said. “(The suspects) were looking for something.”

The men fled north on foot towards Silverdale Creek, but were not located despite an extensive search of the trails up and down the creek until 5:30 p.m., Raaflaub said.

RCMP describe one suspect as darker skinned, heavier set with brown hair and wearing a baseball cap, another as a skinnier-built white man with a brown jacket; the third suspect was not described.

Both occupants of the home, as well as their extended family, are cooperating with police, Raaflaub said.

“The investigation into the events is still ongoing, it is believed at this point, the incident was not random and although disconcerting to surrounding residents, the risk remains low to the public,” Raaflaub said.

Police are urging anyone that witnessed anything unusual in that area, or has CCTV or dashcam footage, to call the Mission RCMP non-emergency line or to remain anonymous may call BC Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477.

