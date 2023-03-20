RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Home hit by bullets in drive-by shooting near Clearwater; police investigating

No injuries reported as a result of the incident, police still on scene

Clearwater RCMP remain on the scene of a suspected drive-by shooting at a residence in the Davy Road area Monday, March 20.

Detachment commander Sgt. Grant Simpson said no one was injured in the shooting, however, several shots were fired and hit the home.

The shooting occurred at about 4:16 a.m., and people were home at the time, confirmed police.

Simpson is asking anyone with information regarding the incident, or who may have dashcam or surveillance video from the area, to please contact the Clearwater detachment at 250-674-2237.

Police do not believe there is any further risk to the public, as the shooting appears to be targetted.

As far as any suspects being identified, Simpson is remaining tight-lipped about that at this time.

Read More: Clearwater weekly police report recounts how driver loses cool after traffic stop

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
IIO closes investigation into Langley gun range death
Next story
Military expecting to save $30M per year with targeted housing benefit for troops

Just Posted

Baljeet Singh Kundan (left) and Kenneth Morgan Overy of the Freemasons unveil a bronze plaque on Saturday (March 18) at the Abbotsford Masonic Lodge. The plaque commemorates the 150th anniversary of freemasonry in B.C. and Yukon and has a QR code that links to a website. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Etched in stone: Abbotsford Masonic Temple digital marker links past to the present

An 18-year-old Abbotsford driver has been charged after allegedly spitting in the face of two officers following a traffic stop on Monday night (March 20). His parents’ Honda CRV was also impounded for seven days. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)
Abbotsford teen driver spits in face of cops following traffic stop

The London Drugs at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre is set to close on June 25. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
London Drugs closing location at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

Transit commuter Jamie O’Neill and his son Greyson, might have to move out of Chilliwack if the transit strike in the Fraser Valley persists. (Jamie O’Neill photo)
Transit strike in eastern Fraser Valley could end up costing man his job in Vancouver