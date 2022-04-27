Hit-and-run in Abbotsford leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries

Police are working to identify the vehicle and driver involved

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) is seeking witnesses and dashcam footage related to a hit-and-run collision Tuesday night (April 26) that left a 38-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

APD media officer Const. Paul Walker said the man was walking along Hillcrest Avenue at Clearbrook Road just before midnight when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Walker said investigators from the APD general investigation section, with the assistance of patrol officers and the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service, is in the early stages of the investigation, with the primary goal of identifying the vehicle and driver involved.

No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.



