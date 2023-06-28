Work on Highway 97 in Summerland. (Ministry of Transportation)

Work on Highway 97 in Summerland. (Ministry of Transportation)

Highway 97 to close Wednesday afternoon for blasting near slide area

The closure is expected to last from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Highway 97 will be closed on Wednesday afternoon near Summerland due to blasting.

The closure will go from Lakeshore Drive South to Solly Road from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., DriveBC states.

Over the last few weeks, the highway in the area was been down to one lane each way as crews have been taking unstable material away after two recent landslides.

Travellers are to expect delays in the area and detours are planned using Highways 3, 3A, 5A, and 97C. Traffic control personnel will be at the scene.

While the blasting is ongoing, boats on Okanagan Lake are being asked to stay 1,000 feet away from the shore in the area.

READ MORE: ‘I never dreamed it would be this big’: Penticton Pow Wow a hit

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newshighway chaosOkanaganSummerland

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maps, dashboards to better understand regional growth strategy in Fraser Valley
Next story
BC Hydro has enough power as climate change ramps up cooling demand: CEO

Just Posted

Rory Serna has been sentenced for an incident involving a stolen semi-truck that he crashed in Abbotsford in January 2022. (RCMP photo)
Man who crashed stolen semi-truck in Abbotsford gets extra year in jail

Eli Rattlesnake, an Anishinaabe Hoop Dancer, is one of the headliners at Community Action in Motion, taking place July 13 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. The night of performance art is meant to reduce stigma, break down barriers and promote resiliency around the toxic drug supply crisis. (Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Chilliwack group uses performance art to combat drug use stigma

Alina Durham (left) collects signatures at Chilliwack’s Canada Day celebrations at Townsend Park on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Durham has written up a petition with Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon to get the wording in B.C.’s Amber Alert system changed to include victims over the age of 18. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack mom collects signatures in effort to change Amber Alert criteria

Three power outages took place at the same time across Aldergrove and Abbotsford Tuesday morning. (BC Hydro outage map)
UPDATE: Power restored after outages affect 5,000 customers in Abbotsford and Aldergrove