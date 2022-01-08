Highway 3 reopens after avalanche control, congestion and slippery conditions remain

Drivers should expect congestion, slippery conditions and be prepared for closures on short notice

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton is open in both directions after being closed for avalanche control.

The highway reopened Saturday, (Jan. 8). Heavy snowfall earlier in the week and warmer temperatures set up hazardous avalanche conditions.

DriveBC said in a Tweet that crews had worked to clear the road of avalanche deposits.

Drivers should expect major congestion, slippery conditions and be prepared for closures on short notice. DriveBC recommends avoiding non-essential travel on Highway 3 until conditions improve.

