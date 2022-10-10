Heather Lake wildfire pictured on Sept. 15 after an evacuation alert was lifted for Eastgate. (BC Wildfire)

Heather Lake wildfire pictured on Sept. 15 after an evacuation alert was lifted for Eastgate. (BC Wildfire)

Highway 3 remains open after winds force Heather Lake wildfire over Similkameen River

BC Wildfire on scene Monday evening

Strong winds pushed the Heather Lake wildfire across the containment line and over the Similkameen River, Monday evening.

The blaze, reportedly lightning-caused, sparked back on Aug.21, however, BC Wildfire built containment lines and no longer considered it to be a wildfire of note.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement late Sunday after a cold front bringing winds of 60 km/hr was forecast for the B.C. Interior. These winds increased the fire behaviour of the Heather Lake blaze.

BC Wildfire Service is responding and had 22 personnel on scene as of 8 p.m. Monday, who are actively working along the fire line breech.

Highway 3 remains open and the Ministry of Transportation is on scene controlling traffic to ensure the safety of firefighters and flaggers. Drivers are asked to be cautious and focused while travelling through the area.

There is no threat to either Manning Park Lodge or the community of Eastgate.

The last update on the estimated size of the blaze reported on Sept. 15 placed the Heather Lake wildfire at more than 10,900 hectares.

READ MORE: Cooler temperatures and favourable winds reduce threat of Heather Lake wildfire

READ MORE: Barn blaze turns into wildfire in Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bcwildfireBreaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: 151-hectare grassfire burning between Grand Forks, Christina Lake along Hwy. 3

Just Posted

This carving of Sheriff Will Teasle from the movie Rambo First Blood, played by actor Brian Dennehy, was unveiled on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 during the Rambo First Blood 40th Anniversary celebrations in Hope. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: Rambo-themed carving unveiled at 40th anniversary celebration for iconic action film in Hope

The sun rises over Chilliwack on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, the first day that Metro Vancouver issued an air quality advisory for the Eastern Fraser Valley area. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Air quality advisory for Eastern Fraser Valley cancelled after 3 days

Mouat’s Chase Heinrich battles for yardage against the Mount Boucherie Bears on Friday (Oct. 7). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford’s Bateman Timberwolves, Mouat Hawks win under Friday Night Lights

The temperature milestone on Oct. 7 marks at least the second time Agassiz has been recorded as the hottest place in Canada within the past year. (File Photo)
Agassiz hits top temperature in Canada again: Weather Canada