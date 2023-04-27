RCMP car. (Lauren Collins photo)

Highway 1 crash near Golden kills one, leaves Kelowna man in hospital

The incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. on April 26

A woman is dead after the vehicle she was travelling in crashed down a steep embankment on Highway 1, near Field.

According to RCMP, a blue Chrysler PT Cruiser travelling Westbound crossed the centre line of the highway about 1 km inside the west gate of Yoho National Park and continued over an embankment at about 3:30 p.m. on April 26.

The passenger, a woman in her 30s of no fixed address was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police do not believe she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver, a man in his 50s from Kelowna, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Next of kin notification is currently pending.

Golden’s BC Highway Patrol is investigating the incident and has not ruled out driver impairment as a factor.

Highway # 1 in Yoho National Park was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic while investigators were on scene, however, has since fully reopened.

If you may have witnessed or have dash-cam video of the involved vehicle before the collision, please contact Const. Derrick McWilliams of BC Highway Patrol – Golden at 250-344-2221 and refer to file number 2023-1547.

Breaking News

