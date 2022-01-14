Highway 1 is closed again between Yale and Spuzzum. (Google Earth screenshot)

Highway 1 closed again between Yale and Spuzzum

Falling ice has brought down power lines and DriveBC says the situation is being assessed

Highway 1 can’t catch a break.

After opening Thursday night, Jan. 13 after a closure of several days because of a high risk of avalanche activity, the stretch of road between Yale and Spuzzum has been closed again in both directions.

DriveBC sent out a tweet shortly after noon Friday (Jan. 14) saying the road is shut down due to downed hydro lanes caused by falling ice. DriveBC said crews are on scene and an assessment is in progress.

More info to follow.

