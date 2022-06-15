The riverside trail outside the dog park, and the outhouse were closed June 14, 2022 at Island 22 Regional Park in Chilliwack due to high water. This sign was posted the last time the dog park was closed on June 28, 2020. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The riverside trail outside the dog park, and the outhouse were closed June 14, 2022 at Island 22 Regional Park in Chilliwack due to high water. This sign was posted the last time the dog park was closed on June 28, 2020. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)

High water closes riverside trail at Island 22 park in Chilliwack until further notice

Bike park, riverside trail, outhouse all closed by FVRD due to erosion, freshet

Some of the facilities at Island 22 Regional Park in Chilliwack have been closed temporarily because of rising water levels, according to the Fraser Valley Regional District.

“The bike park and riverside trail by the dog park are now closed until further notice due to high water and erosion,” said the FVRD update on June 14.

The outhouse at the dog park is also temporarily closed.

The FVRD’s emergency operations centre has been activated to Level 1.

“We are monitoring current and forecasted river levels through the BC River Forecast Centre, weather forecasts provided by Environment Canada, and local conditions.”

There were no evacuation orders or alerts in place, as of June 15.

FVRD residents can leave a message to report any concerns about freshet and flooding at 778-704-0400.

RELATED: Spring is time to prepare for flooding says FVRD

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:
jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fraser RiverFraser Valley Regional District

Previous story
New drug price regulations could save Canada billions of dollars: PBO report
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver rooftops home to a new breed of honey bee: one made to survive

Just Posted

Facebook photo.
PHOTOS: Two people flown to hospital with serious burns following Mission apartment blaze

The grand opening of the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve and Rotary Interpretive Centre on Wednesday, May 15, 2002. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack’s Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve celebrates 20 years with free event

The riverside trail outside the dog park, and the outhouse were closed June 14, 2022 at Island 22 Regional Park in Chilliwack due to high water. This sign was posted the last time the dog park was closed on June 28, 2020. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress file)
High water closes riverside trail at Island 22 park in Chilliwack until further notice

RCMP on the scene on Fletcher Street in downtown Chilliwack on Oct. 22, 2019 after an overnight homicide. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)
Shooting witness testifies at manslaughter sentencing in B.C. Supreme Court in Chilliwack