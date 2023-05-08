High Streamflow Advisory ends for Coquihalla River

The High Streamflow Advisory has ended for the Coquihalla River.

In a Facebook post by the District of Hope, the River Forecast Centre is no longer advising the public to stay clear of the Coquihalla River as of Monday morning (May 8).

“River reached peak levels over the weekend and are now receding,” said the district. “No significant additional rises are expected at this time. The River Forecast Centre continues to monitor the conditions and will provide updates as conditions warrant.”

Hope residents are still encouraged to download the Alertable App to get updates and notifications on emergency situations. For more information on Alertable, readers can visit the District of Hope’s emergency management section on their website.

According to the BC River Forecast Centre Ministry fo Forests, a high streamflow advisory occurs when river levels are rising, or are expected to rise, rapidly. It does not mean that a major flood is expected, however.

For more information on flood warnings and watches, readers can visit www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/current-flooding-information-in-bc-may-08-2023/.

READ MORE: High Streamflow Advisory issued for Coquihalla River

@KemoneMoodley

kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Atmospheric RiverCommunityflood watchHope