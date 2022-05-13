Henry Braun to speak at Mayor’s Breakfast in Abbotsford

Event at Tradex to be live-streamed Friday starting at 7:45 a.m.

The annual Mayor’s Breakfast was last held in person in 2019 at Tradex. The event returns to Tradex on Friday morning (May 13). (Abbotsford News file photo)

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun is speaking at the seventh annual Mayor’s Breakfast on Friday morning (May 13) at Tradex.

The event runs from 7 to 9 a.m., and, although tickets are no longer available, the event is being live-streamed starting at 7:45 a.m. on the city’s YouTube channel.

WATCH LIVE HERE:

This is the first time the event has been held in person since 2019.

The Mayor’s Breakfast gives Braun an opportunity to discuss the city’s accomplishments and challenges over the previous 12 months.

Among the topics Braun is expected to address at this year’s event are the November floods, the community’s recovery efforts and ongoing flood-mitigation plans.

Watch abbynews.com for a story later today following the Mayor’s Breakfast.

Abbotsford City Hall