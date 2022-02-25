Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Hells Angels member dies while serving time in Abbotsford

Alan Knapczyk was at Matsqui Institution on 15-year sentence

A former Hells Angel who was serving a jail term of almost 15 years at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford has died, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

In a press released issued Friday (Feb. 25), CSC stated that Alan Peter Knapczyk, 47, died while in custody, but the cause of death was not mentioned.

Knapczyk had been serving a sentence of 14 years, nine months and one day for drug trafficking, obstructing a peace officer and committing an offence for a criminal organization. He has been incarcerated since Sept. 19, 2012.

ALSO SEE: Murderer and sexual assailant dies while housed at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

Knapczyk was one of two men who were “enforcers” in a cocaine-trafficking operation in Fort McMurray, Alta. dating back to 2005, when he was a member of the Edmonton chapter of the Hells Angels.

The two men were each sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2012, but an appeal in 2015 saw their jail terms increased to 15 years.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC will review the circumstances surrounding Knapczyk’s death. CSC policy requires that police and the coroner be notified.


vhopes@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Inmate dies in custodyprison

Previous story
B.C. COVID hospitalizations fall under 600 for the first time since mid-January

Just Posted

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Hells Angels member dies while serving time in Abbotsford

Virgin Radio’s Nira Arora is the guest speaker at the 19th annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards on March 10 in Abbotsford.
Nira Arora guest speaker at Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards

Krista Fox starts her 17.5-kilometre journey from Squiala First Nation to Cheam First Nation as part of a cross-Canada walk on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. She, along with Lindsey Bishop, both of Saskatchewan, are doing the 7,426-kilometre walk to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Women walking across Canada to raise awareness for MMIW pass through Chilliwack

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed defenceman Brandon Hickey to a professional try out agreement. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks sign defenceman Brandon Hickey