Hells Angels member dies while serving time in Abbotsford

A former Hells Angel who was serving a jail term of almost 15 years at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford has died, according to Correctional Service Canada (CSC).

In a press released issued Friday (Feb. 25), CSC stated that Alan Peter Knapczyk, 47, died while in custody, but the cause of death was not mentioned.

Knapczyk had been serving a sentence of 14 years, nine months and one day for drug trafficking, obstructing a peace officer and committing an offence for a criminal organization. He has been incarcerated since Sept. 19, 2012.

Knapczyk was one of two men who were “enforcers” in a cocaine-trafficking operation in Fort McMurray, Alta. dating back to 2005, when he was a member of the Edmonton chapter of the Hells Angels.

The two men were each sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2012, but an appeal in 2015 saw their jail terms increased to 15 years.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, CSC will review the circumstances surrounding Knapczyk’s death. CSC policy requires that police and the coroner be notified.



Inmate dies in custodyprison