UPDATE: Helicopter called off following ATV rollover near Fraser River in Chilliwack

Emergency crews were called to an ATV rollover near the Fraser River in Chilliwack Saturday.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on March 5 near Gill Road, north of Camp River Road. The rollover was reported to be about one kilometre down the beach from the boat launch.

Initially, Chilliwack Fire Department was called to help set up a helicopter landing zone near the area. But about half an hour later, the air ambulance was called off.

RCMP and BC Ambulance Service were also on scene.

It was reported one person was injured in the incident.

Check back here for more info as it becomes available.

