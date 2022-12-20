Heavy snow coats Abbotsford and Mission as crews work to clear roads

After over 15 cm of snow fell, residents are discouraged from travelling unless necessary

Upwards of 15 cm of snow fell in Abbotsford and Mission overnight and crews are working to clear roads with snow still falling. Pictured: the road conditions on Seventh Avenue and Hurd in Mission on Tuesday morning (Dec. 20, 2022). /City of Mission Photo

Heavy snowfall blanketed Abbotsford and Mission overnight with between 15 to 20 cm of snow covering the ground on Tuesday morning (Dec. 20).

Travel conditions are poor with low visibility and slippery roads as snow continues to fall in the morning. Both cities are advising residents to avoid driving unless necessary.

“Do not travel unless your vehicle is equipped with winter tires, working head and tail lights, wipers, with snow cleared off your vehicle,” DriveBC said.

In both Mission and Abbotsford, crews are clearing roads and will continue throughout the day. In Mission, crews are clearing priority one and two routes. Meanwhile, Abbotsford crews are clearing first-priority roads. As conditions improve, they will work to clear the other routes.

James Street in Mission is closed between First and Second Avenue and curbside collection is cancelled in both Abbotsford and Mission.

All civic facilities in Mission are closed, including City Hall, Welton Common, Leisure Centre, Boswyk Centre, Mission Library, the landfill, Visitor Information Centre, the fire station and Mission Youth Centre.

Environment Canada released a winter storm warning for the bulk of Tuesday, with low temperatures expected to continue. The wind chill is predicted to reach as low as -20 or -25 in Abbotsford and Mission.

