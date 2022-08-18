UPDATE w/PHOTOS: Heavy police presence around Chilliwack house on Strathcona Road

There was a heavy police presence on Strathcona Road between Hymar Drive and Killarney Drive on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)There was a heavy police presence on Strathcona Road between Hymar Drive and Killarney Drive on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Police presence on Strathcona Road in Chilliwack’s Fairfield Island area. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Police presence on Strathcona Road in Chilliwack’s Fairfield Island area. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
There was heavy police presence around a house in the Fairfield Island region of Chilliwack on Thursday.

Residents in the area say activity started around 11 a.m. this morning (Aug. 18) in the 46400 block of Strathcona Road near Hymar Drive and Killarney Drive.

Yellow police tape went up to keep people away from the scene, which was just east of Strathcona Elementary School.

As of 3:30 p.m., RCMP and ERT (Emergency Response Team) were seen around a residence, with reports of police having guns drawn. RCMP spokesperson Krista Vrolyk said a crisis negotiator was also on scene, and she asked members of the media and public to not post anything to social media that might disclose officer locations, for safety reasons.

She confirmed reports of someone inside the house “having access to a weapon.”

“We are working to resolve the situation in a safe manner,” she said. “It is a high risk situation. We are asking people to avoid the area until incident is resolved. Police have been in contact with neighbours in the area.”

More information will follow.

