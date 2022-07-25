Heat warning issued for Abbotsford

Abbotsford has been issued a heat wave warning for this week. (Shutterstock)

The City of Abbotsford is advising residents to prepare ways to stay cool after Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the Fraser Valley starting on Monday (July 25) and running through Friday (July 29) or Saturday (July 30).

According to Environment Canada, a strong ridge of high pressure will bring a heat wave to the Fraser Valley this week.

The hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening. The coolest time of the day will be near sunrise.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Abbotsford is projected to reach 35C on Tuesday (July 26) and 33C for the remainder of the week. The weekend will see slightly cooler temperatures.

The City stated that it is important residents stay cool, plan ahead and stay out of the sun as much as possible, particularly during the peak heat hours late afternoon and early evening.

They also encouraged locals to stay hydrated, check regularly on family members and neighbours, particularly seniors and those who are housebound, for signs of heat-related illness, seek out an air-conditioned facility to get a break from the heat and never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

For more information, visit abbotsford.ca/public-safety/community-safety-tips#heat.

