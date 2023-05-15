Heat-related air quality advisory issued for eastern Fraser Valley

Current AQ is low risk, but it’s expected to nudge up to moderate risk this evening and overnight

High temperatures are contributing to an air quality advisory issued for the eastern Fraser Valley (File photo)

Smoke from a wildfire near mission is contributing to bad air quality in the eastern Fraser Valley, and an advisory is currently in effect. Metro Vancouver Regional District says a plume of smoke from the Davis Lake fire is contributing to hazy conditions in the northeast part of the region, and high concentrations of ground-level ozone caused by scorching hot temperatures are contributing to the problem.

As of 3 p.m. Monday (May 15) the AQ reading was 3, which qualifies as low risk. But it’s forecast to get up to five, which is moderate risk. Anything seven-and-higher is considered high risk.

The advisory includes Chilliwack, Cultus, Hope, Deroche, Lake Errock, Harrison Mills, Chilliwack Lake, Popkum, Kent, Harrison, Laidlaw, and Seabird Island.

The air quality advisory will remain in effect until further notice, with a recommendation to avoid strenuous outdoor activities during mid-afternoon to early evening, when ozone levels are highest, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable.

The advisory notes that exposure is a larger concern for people with underlying conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) including bronchitis and emphysema, and other lung diseases, heart diseases, and/or diabetes. People with respiratory infections, pregnant people, infants and children, older adults and outdoor workers are particularly vulnerable.

RELATED: Chilliwack prepares for heat wave with cooling centres, spray parks and more

RELATED: As deadly heat wave anniversary nears, are we any more prepared?

“Individuals who are socially marginalized may also be at higher risk,” the advisory notes. “Overheating is more dangerous for most people at risk, and both cool and clean air are important.”

For people with chronic underlying medical conditions, the following measures are recommended.

– Stay in cool, air-conditioned environments, especially during the afternoon when ground-level ozone levels are at their highest, and reduce indoor pollution sources such as smoking and vacuuming.

– Consider creating a comfortable space at home with a portable air conditioner if you do not have central air conditioning.

– Consider taking shelter in air-conditioned buildings which have large indoor volumes and limited entry of outdoor air.

The City of Chilliwack has two cooling centres and a misting station open today. One cooling centre is at Evergreen Hall (9291 Corbould St.) in the Slesse Room, and the other at Sardis Sports Complex (5725 Tyson Rd.) in rink 3. The outdoor misting station is at Tourism Chilliwack’s welcome centre (44150 Luckakuck Way).

All three locations are open until 8 p.m.

@ProgressSports

eric.welsh@theprogress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassizair qualitychilliwackFraser ValleyHope