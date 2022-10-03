The extended summer weather meant people could choose between picking pumpkins or going for a dunk in a lake around the Fraser Valley. (Shutterstock)

Heat records broken in Hope and Abbotsford on Sunday

Swimming in local lakes still an option for some in Fraser Valley communities

Heat records were broken over the weekend in Abbotsford and Hope, as the weather remains hot and sunny into autumn.

So while some were heading off to pumpkin patches, others took advantage of the extended summer at local lakes and rivers.

Environment Canada says the temperature in Abbotsford hit 27.5 C on Sunday, Oct. 2. The previous record high for the day was set in 1993, from data between 1944 and today. The median temperature for Abbotsford on Oct. 2 is 18 C, and even over the last 10 years has rarely been above that.

In Hope, a new record was set at 27.9 C, smashing the previous record of 22.6 C set in 2004.

No records were broken in Chilliwack or Agassiz, but both communities matched their records of 27.4 C, also set in 1993.

The hot spot in B.C. on Sunday was Port Alberni, at 29.3 C.

Median temperatures for October historically gradually dip through the month, but the forecast for this week throughout the lower mainland is for sustained unseasonably warm temperatures in the mid-20s.

Overnight temperatures are sitting at about 9 C.

READ MORE: In Hurricane Ian’s wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts

