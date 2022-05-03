Abbot John Braganza, 60, served at Westminster Abbey for 16 years. Screenshot from Fr. Richard Conlin YouTube video.

Abbot John Braganza, 60, served at Westminster Abbey for 16 years. Screenshot from Fr. Richard Conlin YouTube video.

Head abbot of Mission’s seminary school resigns

Abbot John Braganza’s resignation not due to any allegations of misconduct, Westminster Abbey says

The head abbot of Mission’s Seminary of Christ the King has resigned after concerns arose from his “interpersonal relations,” according to a statement released by Westminster Abbey.

Abbot John Braganza, 60, announced his resignation on May 3, after “months of personal and community discernment,” according to the statement.

“Abbot John has served as abbot for sixteen years with many accomplishments with regard to the life of the monastery and the Seminary of Christ the King, which the Abbey conducts,” the statement says.

“At this time, however, it has become evident that there is need for change and renewal, for both Abbot John and for the community.”

Braganza is listed as the chancellor of both the major (college) and minor (high school) seminary.

The resignation is not the result of allegations of sexual misconduct, or misconduct with minors, according to Westminster Abbey.

Father Benedict Lefebvre, the prior of the community, will act as the temporary administrator of the abbey, the statement says, until an abbatial election takes place on July 11.

“Abbot John will be away for a suitable period of time. Prayers are requested for Abbot John and the community in this time of transition.”

The seminary and abbey are both the subject of two ongoing civil suits brought forward by former students who claim they were sexually abused as teengaers in the 1970s.

Westminster Abbey is a home to a community of Benedictine monks, who operate the attached seminaries. The minor seminary is the last remaining high school seminary in Canada.

SEE ALSO: Mission seminary sex-abuse lawsuit seeks Catholic records, Pope’s ambassador seeks diplomatic immunity

SEE ALSO: Former Mission seminary student suing dead monk’s estate, Westminster Abbey for alleged rape

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mission

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
VIDEO: Large apartment fire in west Abbotsford
Next story
Mission seminary sex-abuse lawsuit seeks Catholic records, Pope’s ambassador seeks diplomatic immunity

Just Posted

Dale Lylyk of Abbotsford remains on life support after being struck by a car while he was walking on Hillcrest Avenue on April 26. The driver left the scene but turned himself in to police three days later.
Online campaign raises funds for Abbotsford man seriously injured in hit-and-run

Chilliwack band members from left to right are Ed Henderson, Jerry Adolphe, Bill Henderson, and Gord Maxwell. (Colin Smith)
Band Chilliwack set to rock local stage for charity fundraiser

Gene Lahrkamp of Trail, a fugitive who was wanted for the killing of Abbotsford gangster Jimi Sandhu in Thailand, was killed in a plane crash April 30 in Ontario.
Man wanted for killing of Abbotsford gangster in Thailand dies in Ontario plane crash

Abbot John Braganza, 60, served at Westminster Abbey for 16 years. Screenshot from Fr. Richard Conlin YouTube video.
Head abbot of Mission’s seminary school resigns